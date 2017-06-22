5 Ways to Survive a Family Vacation

Most of us have at least a few fond memories from family vacations. Recalling summers at the beach, everyone packed into one tent on a camping trip, or even riding in a minivan for hours at a time while our little brother kicks us under the seat may bring about a certain nostalgia.

But now someone had the idea to go on a grown-up version, and you’re skeptical about reliving the magic. Here are some things you can do to make sure you still have a good time.

1. Drink with your parents

Let’s face it: They were doing this anyway when you were little. Didn’t you ever wonder why they took out a suspicious amount of recycling from the beach house every day? Now is your chance to bond over booze.

2. Explore on your own

Remember all of the crummy souvenir shops you were never allowed to go into as a kid? Guess what, they’re still there and they are just as crummy. But now no one can stop you from getting that temporary tattoo for your lower back.

3. Wake up early every day

If you’re up first you can set the schedule for the day. You can also have your requisite hour of sitting around in your underwear without making anyone uncomfortable. Just because you’re sharing a house with three other people for a week doesn’t mean you have to give up all of your important routines.

4. Keep your phone turned off

We know, your phone is your life. But think about these two things: Keeping your eyes fixed on your screen will irritate your parents, who are just trying to spend some quality time with you and don’t understand why all you care about is what your friends on Keek are up to. (We haven’t figured why they’re fascinated by Keek either.) Secondly, you are in the middle of nowhere and your reception is spotty at best.

5. Don’t pay for anything

Ding-ding-ding! We have a winner for best part of going on vacation with people older than you. Your folks don’t get to parent anymore, and you should let them do it again. They can parent you right into a whole new wardrobe of air-brushed T-shirts.

