5 Great Food Quotes from Birthday Gal Jennifer Lawrence

Happy 24th Birthday Jennifer Lawrence. She’s really grown out of that role on The Bill Engvall Show and into a lovely young lady. The Academy Award winning actress is the kind of star whom women want to be and men want to go out to eat with. Here, highlights from her interesting and passionate relationship with food both on screen and off.

On what constitutes a romantic encounter in Silver Linings Playbook:

“It can still be a date if you order Raisin Bran.”

On the problems with microwave cooking from American Hustle:

“All your empty deals; they're just like your fuckin' science oven. You know, I read that it takes all of the nutrition out of our food! It's empty, just like your deals.”

On eating some of the disgusting parts of a squirrel from Winter’s Bone:

Boy: “Do we eat these parts?”

JLaw: “Not yet...”

On the extravagance of our gluttonous food culture from The Hunger Games:

“What must it be like, I wonder, to live in a world where food appears at the press of a button? How would I spend the hours I now commit to combing the woods for sustenance if it were so easy to come by?”

On what she thinks about food from real life:

“Food is one of my favorite parts of the day.”

