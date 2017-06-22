5 Cool Hotels in France from Le Fooding’s Essential New App

The indie organization Le Fooding just launched a virtual bible for traveling through France. The group—known for bringing young, mysterious, often sexy Euro chefs to the States for quirky-cool events like last fall’s Brooklyn Fling—also produces an alt–Michelin guide to France, a resource you’ll spot all over Paris. Now, a must-download app ($6) is available with nearly 1,000 restaurant reviews (including 400 in Paris), as well as hotel picks. The editors reveal some of their favorite retreats, says Le Fooding’s managing partner, Anna Polonsky. Among the amenities to look for: “antique vinyl players, film societies, scenic piano bars, pétanque strips open 24 hours, banana grove–pools, homemade brick oven bread for breakfast and erotic libraries.”

Here, Polonsky spotlights five of her best recommendations from Le Fooding’s tour de France!

1. Paris: Hôtel Edgar. The Millet cousins invited their friends to makeover this old sewing shop…their friends being photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand, as well as set designers and stylists. The resulting hotel has multiple personalities and unique rooms in the up-and-coming Sentier area.

2. La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil: La Grenouillère.

Photo © Marie-Pierre Morel

Expect wild wooden huts with experimental rooms, great for kicking back in. Don’t miss Le Fooding Guide’s 2012 best restaurant pick, La Grenouillère.

3. Aubrac: L’Annexe d’Aubrac.



© Didier D. Darwin

A dark stone building in the heart of a small Aubrac village, L’Annexe has a cultivated romantic spirit and babushka-chic decor straight out of a Tolstoy novel.

4. Arles: Le Cloître. Leaning against the Saint Trophime cloister, the simple and elegant but never nostalgic interior design by India Mahdavi feels like a family home in which different eras have been scrambled together.

5. Marseille: Casa Ortega. Welcome to the former dream house of Juan Ortega, a castanets virtuoso once based in Marseille. It’s a retro-flamboyant spot with flashy wallpaper and vintage furniture from the Luis Mariano era The owner, David, a former set designer who renovated this old space, welcomes you at home and generously shares his best Marseille tips. Here’s the link to the English site.

Related: France Bans Work Emails After 6PM (Got Any Single French Friends)

Best Castle Stays

World's Best Restaurant Views