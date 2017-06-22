5 of the Best Yogi Berra Food Quotes

Baseball legend and perhaps the most quotable athlete in history, Yogi Berra passed away this morning. The Yankee catcher played in more World Series games than anyone else in history (75) and won three MVP awards. But off the field, he was at least as memorable. It’s hard to say exactly how many of his myriad quotes originally belong to him. Even he wrote, “half the things I said, I never said them.” But here are some of the best Yogi-attributed food and drink quotes.

"You better cut the pizza in four pieces because I’m not hungry enough to eat six.”

"Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded." - On a Florida restaurant

"I’ll believe it, when I believe it." - On whether he thinks Pringles are good

“No, Ma’am, it ain’t even carbonated." - On whether Yoo-Hoo was hyphenated

"Take it with a grin of salt.”

Though no announcements have been made yet, we’re sure many people will show up to pay their respects to Berra. As he said, “Always go to other people’s funerals. Otherwise they might not come to yours.”