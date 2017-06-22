5 Best Animal Party Crashers at the Food & Wine Classic

Dog or lion? You decide.
© Jordan Salcito of Momofuku & Bellus Wine
FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

Who knew that foxes had such good taste? The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen wrapped up yesterday, and in addition to the great food, the unbelievable drinks and the collection of culinary titans, some furrier friends showed up. Some of them even came to eat. Big and small, wild and domestic, these guys managed to nose their way into the action in Aspen and get at least as much love as the food. Don’t worry, none of the adorable animals in these photos were harmed or eaten. 

Related: Cat Cafes? Try Owl Where You Can Live Out Your Harry Potter Fantasies 
This Fancy Cat Loves Parmesan Cheese 
This Hamster Eating a Tiny Burrito is the Best Way to Start a Day

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up