5 Beer Beauty Products That Promise Shiny Hair and Clear Skin

There’s an old wives’ tale that washing your hair in beer can make it full and shiny, and with the resurgence of craft breweries across the country, it was really only a matter of time until beauty companies caught on. In addition to tasting delicious, now beer is in products that promise to help treat acne, moisturize skin, and add shine and body to limp hair.

So what are you waiting for? Grab a six-pack and a beer facial mask.

1. Cynthia Silvia Stout Shampoo, from $10: If you don’t feel like rinsing your locks with lager, try this shampoo from Lush Cosmetics. The natural formula contains vegan stout beer from a local brewery.

2. Hops Pumpkin Harvest Balm, $6.50: Just in time for pumpkin spice season, hop-centric beauty company Atlantic Farms has added a new lip balm to the line. They use different varieties of hops steeped in olive oil, blended with coconut and hemp oils, beeswax and vitamin E, along with ground hops to add texture.

3. Beer Soap Six-Pack, $36: The Minnesota company Swag Brewery wants to bring beer into every part of your life, with their hops candy, beer soap and beer-inspired candles (they currently have a Kickstarter campaign going to fund the candle project). The soap comes in six different scents: Apricot Wheat, Honey Pilsner and Oats, Vanilla Porter, IPA and Ground Hops, Belgian Witbier, and Oatmeal Stout with Crushed Oats. Thanks to the vitamins and minerals naturally found in beer, the soap promises to be moisturizing (and won’t leave you smelling like you rolled out of the bar this morning.)

4. Coffee and Stout Lotion, $17: A handcrafted, raw beauty company based in Portland, Oregon (naturally), Whiskey, Ink & Lace sources organic and sustainable supplies to make aftershave, soap, body butter and lotion–including this one made of stout and brewed coffee. The coffee supposedly boosts skin elasticity, and the beer yeast can help with acne. Warning: There aren’t any added fragrances, so this lotion smells like what it is: strong coffee and malty beer.

5. Beer Hydrating Face Mask, $7 (plus international shipping): Czech company Saela uses beer in all of its products, but the face mask can be used for dry and sensitive skin, and acts as an intense moisturizer to regenerate, refresh and sooth irritated skin. It contains Czech beer, hop extract and brewer’s yeast.

