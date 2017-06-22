5 Apple Dishes That Will Definitely Get You in the Mood

Are you a woman or do you plan to have sex with a woman in the near future? Then here is a snack recommendation for you: apples. According to a new study out of our new favorite hospital, Santa Chiara in Trento, Italy, eating as few as one apple a day caused women to report higher satisfaction with their sexual experiences.

The study involved 731 women, split into two groups; one group ate zero apples and the other ate one to two per day. Researchers then asked the women to complete a survey called the Female Sexual Function Index, which measures frequency and overall satisfaction, as well some more personal details. The Female Sexual Function Index sounds like the driest way to measure sexual pleasure we have ever heard of, but nevertheless it is currently the gold standard when it comes to determining a woman’s sexual health and enjoyment, according to work published by the National Institutes of Health.

So why do the apples work? The researchers attribute the results to a compound in apples that is similar to the female sex hormone estradiol, which is largely responsible for sexual arousal. They also noted that apples contain polyphenols, which can stimulate blood flow to the, er, pertinent sexual areas.

The study measured results for only raw apples, but you might as well be on the safe side and take them in any form you can get. Here are a few ways to get more of the aphrodisiac in your system.

Quick to make and quick to clean up so you can get right down to business.

This has six apples in it, so eat the whole thing and you should be good for a few days.

Sauternes can be an aphrodisiac too. Go ahead and double up.

These are not little bite-size dumplings. They will pack enough of an apple punch to give you the results you want.

Not every after-dinner drink has to be alcoholic. This apple soda will get the job done so you can move on to the next stage of the evening.

