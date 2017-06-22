5 Annoying Parts of the Holiday Season and Websites that Take Care of Them for You

This piece appeared as Sanity Savers to Get You Through the Holidays on PureWow.

Deep breath in. Annnnnd out. Why is Christmas so damn stressful?

These sites will help you manage that mountain of to-dos—and let you get back to eating Nutella cookies.

ENTER YOUR CREDIT-CARD INFO...ONLY ONCE

Online shopping is the easiest way to gift awesome, under-the-radar goodies. Inputting your credit-card info 45 times? Not so easy. How to do it only once: Enter your shipping and billing info on Keep.com. (It works like a shoppable Pinterest.) “Keep” any item from any site, and hit “buy.” Theuniversal shopping cart handles the rest.

OUTSOURCE YOUR HOLIDAY CARDS

Postable will save you an entire afternoon. Choose a card design and import your contacts, and it'll address, stamp and mail those suckers for you.

HAVE YOUR FRIENDS VOTE ON THE GROUP OUTING

On a scale of 1 to DMV, how annoying are group texts? Especially when it involves coming to any kind of consensus on the time, date and location of your end-of-year get-together. Avoid the drama and have everyone vote on the details, using the WePopp app.

SKIP A TRIP TO COSTCO

LET HOUSEGUESTS ANSWER THEIR OWN QUESTIONS

The entire McCarthy clan from Springfield is coming to spend the weekend. Trust us: You don’t have enough toilet paper. Buy in bulk, but don’t fight the stores. Use Boxed and have it shipped right to your garage.

Speaking of overnight visitors...you know Aunt Margaret will ask you about the TV remotes 400 times in 48 hours. Use Snapguide to create easy-to-follow instructions and email her the link to refer to. If she can “like” all your photos on Facebook, she can manage this.

