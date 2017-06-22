4 Dating Apps You Seriously Need to Use When You're Abroad Alone

So you've finally caved into your wanderlust and booked that adventurous solo Holiday trip. Finding last-minute accommodations is easy enough, but what if you're looking to make some new connections? Thanks to the advent of smart phones, for better or worse, we no longer have to bank on serendipitous meetings with foreign strangers to lock down a brief encounter. Whether you're looking for an Eat-Pray-Love affair or simply an exotic rendezvous, these four super efficient dating apps are surefire ways to meet locales, make some new friends, and perhaps curb your Holiday loneliness. Swipe away!

1. For *ahem*casual encounters, Tinder Passport – The original "swiping app" is still one of the most used online dating services, even overseas. Thanks to its new feature, Tinder Passport (which is included with a paid Tinder Plus subscription), you can now plan your dates days before you land, as it allows you to change your location and match with anyone in the world.

2. For gays who like to plan ahead, try Jack'd – Sure, Grindr may be the ubiquitous dating app among guys who like guys, but Jack'd offers a few more perks for the social traveler. You can search and message users in different locations, even using specific street addresses.

3. For digital meet cutes, try Happn – If you have mobile data to use up on your next trip, make the most of it with this location-based app that matches you with people you've crossed paths with.

4. For tech-savvy backpackers, try Tripr – Looking to meet with fellow soul-searching travelers on your next journey? This social app connects you with other travelers who are going to the same destination, so you can star in your own Before Sunrise trilogy.

