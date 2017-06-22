3 Ways to Curb Your Procrastination

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

We’re all guilty of it: 2 p.m. rolls around and you’ve accomplished...nothing. Zero. Zilch. But instead of beating yourself up about your complete lack of focus, try one of these three apps to help shake the distractions and get down to business (for real this time).

1. For the Snooze Addict Meet The Early Edition Alarm Clock. Far from your standard beeping timer, The Early Edition wakes you up with a soothing British female voice (Miranda), who calls you by name and tells you to “Get up, get up, get up.” From there she rattles off the weather, news, your calendar, whatever you please. Kind of hard to ignore, eh?

2. For the Obsessive Instagram Browser Here to hold you accountable is Checky, a free app that monitors the time you spend staring at your stupid phone. Download the app, let it run as you go about your digital business and then behold as it tells you exactly how many times you’ve checked your phone (106 checks! Yikes!). The shame you feel should translate into positive change.

3. For the 2 p.m. Slumpster Introducing the Pomodoro Technique. This clever trick teaches you to be more effective with your time by splitting cumbersome tasks into 25-minute increments. In other words, you work for 25 minutes, treat yourself to a break for five. Repeat the cycle until your project is complete. Our advice? Use it for big tasks, like that stack of thank you cards or your impending dissertation (smarty-pants).

