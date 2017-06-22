2 Wu-Tang Fans Want Your Help Buying the Most Expensive Album in History

With so many Kickstarter projects out there, it can be hard to pick one to actually contribute to. Here at FWx we do our best to sort through the good, the bad and the fund worthy.

Remember when the Wu Tang Clan announced they'd change the way people buy music with the release of their new album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin? The Clan’s plan was to make only one copy of the album, play it at museums all over the world and then auction it off for millions of dollars. Some fans of the Wu were not thrilled with this offer—or at least at the possibility that a Wu-Tang record might never be heard by the group's real die-hards. Russell Meyer and Calvin Okoth-Obbo have launched a Kickstarter that aims to pool enough money to win the album at auction. Their goal is $5 million, and they have a ways to go before their June 9 deadline. (As of this writing they've raised $3,468 from 507 contributors.) However, the RZA claims he has already fielded a bid for $5 million, so Wu Tang nation will probably have to aim a little higher. If Meyer and Okoth-Obbo do manage to win the auction, they've promised to send a digital copy of the album to every backer. Then, they'll donate the physical copy of the album to a museum as a nod to the Wu's original intent. And to that end, Meyer said in an interview he “can’t imagine RZA being upset if enough Wu Tang fans get together and raise enough money for the album.” If you agree, go back the project.

