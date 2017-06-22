16 of the Best Food T-Shirts You Need To Own

Courtesy of 10 Dollar Shirts
While many consider puns a feeble type of humor, we're not above putting them on our chests. Here are our favorite, fully-intended, food Ts.
Droppin Beets, $29
Surf All Day Shuck All Night, $30
Oh Kale Yeah, $20
I Like Pig Butts And I Cannot Lie, $21
Every Chef Needs a Good Acid Trip, $30
Dill With It, $28
Praise the Lard, $17
Bitch Peas, $10
Oh Snap, $20
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner, $24
I'm All That and Dim Sum, $20
Take A Pitcher…It'll Last Longer, $14
Scrapple Don't Ask Don't Tell, $22
A Party Without Cake is Just a Meeting, $26.50
Pho Shizzle, $20
I'll Guac Your World, $20
