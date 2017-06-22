16 of the Best Food T-Shirts You Need To Own

Courtesy of 10 Dollar Shirts
Christine Quinlan
June 22, 2017

While many consider puns a feeble type of humor, we're not above putting them on our chests. Here are our favorite, fully-intended, food Ts.   

 
Droppin Beets, $29
Surf All Day Shuck All Night, $30
Oh Kale Yeah, $20
I Like Pig Butts And I Cannot Lie, $21
Every Chef Needs a Good Acid Trip, $30

 

Dill With It, $28

 

Praise the Lard, $17
 
Bitch Peas, $10
Oh Snap, $20
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner, $24
I'm All That and Dim Sum, $20
Take A Pitcher…It'll Last Longer, $14 
Scrapple Don't Ask Don't Tell, $22
A Party Without Cake is Just a Meeting, $26.50
Pho Shizzle, $20
I'll Guac Your World, $20 

Related: Mile End Smoked Meat Now Shipped Directly to Your Belly 
What's the Secret to the Perfect Reuben? 
America's Best Delis

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up