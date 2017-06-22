15 Ways to Watch the World Cup No Matter What You’re Into

The World Cup kicked off today in Brazil, offering soccer fans in the US a month of excuses for ducking into bars to see games at all hours of the day and night. Whether you are a sports junkie, face painting fanatic or just intrigued by the spectacle of it all, there is a place for you. Here are 15 places to watch every match, whatever your personal interests might be.

The Fox and Hounds ; Los Angeles

For: The Brit who still believes

Sometimes an Englishman just needs to sink into a well-worn stool with a steak and kidney pie, while he hopes his team doesn’t get eliminated early like they did in 2010. That’s exactly what you can do at this British soccer pub in L.A.

Zum Schneider ; New York

For: Americans who practice Schadenfreude

Calling itself Germany’s official home for the World Cup in New York, the crowd will be screaming if the heavily favored Germans beat up on the Americans June 26.

Rum House ; New York

For: Someone who wants to drink like a Brazilian

Four times throughout the tournament they’ll feature a cachaça truck so everyone can get their fill of caipirinhas.

World Cup Beer Garden ; Portland, OR

For: Someone who loves watching in big groups

The pop-up beer garden in Portland promises great outdoor watching for you and many, many of your closest friends. All the beers are local, as is the coffee, for those who have to go work later.

The Fontainebleau ; Miami

For: The posh fan

You can rent a private poolside cabana at this Miami bar for $550 a day.

The Banshee ; Boston

For: USA fans

This Boston pub is home to the local chapter American Outlaws—the name of the US supporters. Put on your stars-and-stripes jersey and go root, root, root for the home team.

Standings ; New York

For: Sports fans who loves their beer

This sports bar in Manhattan’s East Village is a quintessential neighborhood gem and will feature a diverse group of fans and a lot of TVs. The constantly changing craft beer selection is the big draw, though.

Tres By José Andrés ; Los Angeles

For: The-Sort-of-a-Soccer-Fan-but-Probably-More-of-a-Food-Fan

Chef José Andrés himself is a huge soccer fan as you can see by the joy on his face after Spain beat Germany in the 2010 World Cup semifinal. But his ritzy Tres isn’t exactly an ESPN zone. There will be two big screens brought in though so you can watch all of the games while snacking on some Spanish fare.

Caffe Dello ; Boston

For: Fans of Italian soccer or Italian food

This café in Boston’s North End always draws a crowd for Italy’s matches. You can also get some espresso and tiramisu without getting up to wait in line at Mike’s or Modern pastry down the street.

Botequim ; New York

For: Hungry fans of Neymar

You can take in all of the games while you eat roast suckling pig at this Brazilian spot in Union Square. They’ll also be cranking Brazilian music in between matches so you’ll feel at home.

Fado Irish Pub ; Miami

For: The fan with multiple allegiances

This Miami pub is as authentically Irish as it gets—it’s interior was assembled in Ireland and then flown to Florida. But it reportedly draws a massive Uruguayan crowd.

Daruma-Ya ; New York

For: The free beer hunter

Whenever team Japan or team USA scores a goal everyone in this New York izakaya will get a free round.

Springbok Bar and Grill ; Los Angeles

For: Everyone reliving the last World Cup

One of Los Angeles’ few South African restaurants. It’s got a nice neighborhood atmosphere, so you’ll feel like sticking around for a while.

Benoit ; New York

For: Someone who doesn’t want to be nose to armpit with strangers

At Alain Ducasse’s French bistro in Midtown Manhattan, a limited number of reservations are available for their World Cup salons. Chef Philippe Bertineau will be making traditional French tailgating food, which we didn’t know existed but sounds fantastic.

Rare Bar and Grill; New York

For: The claustrophobe

The rooftops will be open at both of their New York locations, so you can enjoy the games al fresco.

