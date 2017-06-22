10 Ways to Endear Yourself to a Delivery Person

You might not realize it, but once your food order leaves a restaurant it goes into the hands of one of the most important people in your life. In a very direct way, the person carrying your food is in charge of making sure you get fed. Even if your interaction with him lasts only as long as it takes to grab an order of pad see ew, befriending a delivery person is the best way to guarantee good service from a restaurant in the future. Whatever happens on your doorstep will be remembered.

1. Show you care for their well being.

The best way to do this is to call, at least four or five times after you order, and ask to talk to the delivery person directly. Say that you’re just checking in and ask for a specific time of arrival. That way you can call the police and report them missing if they’re late.

2. Make sure you have exact change.

And they probably want to have coins for people who aren’t as considerate as you are, so if you can give them a couple dollars entirely in quarters and dimes, they’ll appreciate it.

3. Let them know if something is wrong.

Delivery people are the end of the quality-control line for any restaurant. If you asked for no pickles and there are pickles, don’t just tell them. Take your food out of the bag and show them. That way they will really understand.

4. Let them enjoy the evening.

Delivery people live in such a go-go world that they rarely have time to slow down and appreciate their surroundings. After they ring your doorbell, give them a good eight or nine minutes to hang outside. They’ll go to their next destination more refreshed for sure.

5. Introduce your pets.

Delivery people are animal lovers. It’s one of the reasons they got into this line of work in the first place. Got a dog? Let it out. If you have a smaller pet like a ferret or a snake, carry it out with you when you go to take the food. They will definitely want a chance to hold it and pet it.

6. Are they on a bike? Compliment them on it.

Riding a bike is clearly a choice they made for environmental reasons. You’d love to junk your car, but there’s just so much pressure to keep it.

7. They’re out there to learn.

Any delivery person who doesn’t speak great English is out there, at least in part, to work on that. Have some flashcards ready to go and quiz them. They’ll thank you in their mother tongue.

8. If you order from one restaurant a lot, just tip once at the end of the month.

No one needs pockets full of singles. Just wait until the 30th and give them a $10.

9. Sharing stories builds a sense of camaraderie.

If you interned at your dad’s company one summer and brought people coffee, that is just like what they do! Telling them about it is a great way to show that you really get them.

10. If it’s not there in 30 minutes, it’s free.

It’s more than just the slogan of Domino’s India. It’s been an unspoken rule in the delivery-person community for generations. Showing you know that will ingratiate you to that community for life. If your food shows up in 31 minutes, refuse to pay your delivery person. He may yell at you, but inside he’s thinking one word: respect.

