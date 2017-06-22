10 Amazing Foods from Outside Lands and the Hipsters Who Snacked on Them

© Cal Bingham
Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

Outside Lands finally hit Golden Gate Park this weekend and the epic music-and-food festival lived up to the hype. Where else can you eat a sushi burrito while watching the Flaming Lips? Coast photographer Cal Bingham (@CalBingham on Instagram) was there for FWx to give you an inside look. Here, the food, the music and the hipsters that descended on San Francisco.


Fries full of pulled porky goodness. © Cal Bingham


The hot fudge tamale sundae from Culinary Dudes © Cal Bingham


The gluten-free arepa from pica pica. © Cal Bingham


A very happy young man putting his face in a bacon grilled cheese at Bacon Lands. © Cal Bingham


The best from Humphrey Slocombe including Jesus Juice (red wine and Coke sorbet) © Cal Bingham


The porcini doughnut from Rich Table will keep them together. © Cal Bingham


Perhaps the world's only PB&J cotton candy from Sugar and Spun. © Cal Bingham


Yes, Nombre's ramen burger can come with avocado fries. © Cal Bingham


Curry Up Now's deconstructed Samosa. © Cal Bingham


The best place to keep your frickle (that's a fried pickle). © Cal Bingham

There was, of course, more than food. 


The Flaming Lips, as always brought a show dressed to impress. © Cal Bingham


Including this scary version of Slim Goodbody on lead singer Wayne Coyne. © Cal Bingham


Chromeo brought the house down on day one. © Cal Bingham

 


With this much going on we'd be pensive too. © Cal Bingham

Related: 11 Food Trends Spotted at Bonnaroo 
20 Reasons it's OK You're Missing Coachella 
The Hold Steady Wants a Hibachi Chef in the Dressing Room 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up