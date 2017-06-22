10 Amazing Foods from Outside Lands and the Hipsters Who Snacked on Them

Outside Lands finally hit Golden Gate Park this weekend and the epic music-and-food festival lived up to the hype. Where else can you eat a sushi burrito while watching the Flaming Lips? Coast photographer Cal Bingham (@CalBingham on Instagram) was there for FWx to give you an inside look. Here, the food, the music and the hipsters that descended on San Francisco.

Fries full of pulled porky goodness. © Cal Bingham

The hot fudge tamale sundae from Culinary Dudes © Cal Bingham

The gluten-free arepa from pica pica. © Cal Bingham

A very happy young man putting his face in a bacon grilled cheese at Bacon Lands. © Cal Bingham

The best from Humphrey Slocombe including Jesus Juice (red wine and Coke sorbet) © Cal Bingham

The porcini doughnut from Rich Table will keep them together. © Cal Bingham

Perhaps the world's only PB&J cotton candy from Sugar and Spun. © Cal Bingham

Yes, Nombre's ramen burger can come with avocado fries. © Cal Bingham

Curry Up Now's deconstructed Samosa. © Cal Bingham

The best place to keep your frickle (that's a fried pickle). © Cal Bingham

There was, of course, more than food.

The Flaming Lips, as always brought a show dressed to impress. © Cal Bingham



Including this scary version of Slim Goodbody on lead singer Wayne Coyne. © Cal Bingham



Chromeo brought the house down on day one. © Cal Bingham



With this much going on we'd be pensive too. © Cal Bingham

