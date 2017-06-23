This Robot Will Do Shots With You

Is it still considered drinking alone if you’re drinking with a robot? While you ponder that with a scientist, a philosopher and your AA sponsor, meet Drinky—the alcohol-drinking robot!

The mechanical man that will toast and throw back shots with you is the invention of Eunchan Park. Like any inventor worth his salt, Park came up with the idea for Drinky while drinking alone on Christmas Day. “On Christmas in 2012, I drank Soju (Korean alcohol) alone because I had no girlfriend at that time,” Park said, according to the video description. “Lastly, I put an extra glass in front of me and poured Soju into it. And then, I cheered by myself with the glass of Soju, as though there was someone in front of me. Surprisingly, after that, the taste became totally to be changed!!!!!! WOW!!! So, I could finally find the secret of taste of alcohol totally depends on existence of partner. This is why I made this robot.” It just goes to show that you never know what will cause you to build a robot.

More than just a high tech funnel, Drinky requests his booze, toasts, chugs and even turns red in the face as he gets hammered. The alcohol doesn’t really serve any purpose for the robot—it’s not used as fuel or anything—but this actually turns out to be a win-win, as the booze just gets deposited into a jar that serves as Drinky’s stomach, meaning you can drink it yourself later. Not a drop of alcohol goes to waste!

Now, if Drinky could only figure out why the Rolling Stones are so damn awesome, it would be the perfect drinking companion.

[h/t First We Feast]

