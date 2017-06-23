Restaurant Provides Open-Door Policy Fridge To Help Feed Hungry

There’s been a lot of talk lately about restaurants and supermarkets that donate their unused food at the end of the day, but one spot has taken it a beautiful step further.

Pappadavada, a restaurant in the Indian city Kochi, has embraced an open-door policy to help feed the hungry. They have placed a community refrigerator in front of the restaurant filled with leftover food. Hungry people can pass by and grab anything they want from the fridge for free, no questions asked.

This program not only helps to feed the needy, but also helps eliminate food waste. The fridge contains leftovers from the restaurant but also those who have made donations, and everything is clearly labeled with a date to ensure freshness and safe food.

“Anyone can leave leftover food here in this refrigerator so that it can be a solace to the hungry and the starved. We named it ‘Nanma Maram’ (Virtue Tree) in this context,” says Minu Pauline, owner of Pappadavada, told New Indian Express. “Apart from the food that Pappadavada keeps in the refrigerator, we request individuals, party makers, event managers and restaurant owners to deposit left over, but fresh and eatable food, neatly packed in this refrigerator of love. Through this ‘Nanma maram’ endeavor, we aim to conserve the precious natural resources and at the same time douse the hunger of several people,” she added.

The fridge, which stays unlocked 24 hours a day, 7 days a week has been a big success. Lets hope other restaurants are inspired.