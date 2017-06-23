Pizza Hut UK Will Help You Become the DJ You've Always Wanted To Be

Apparently pizza boxes aren't good enough as they are. We've seen them turned into everything from movie projectors to marijuana pipes to even more pizza. But Pizza Hut UK has a new stunt box up their sleeve, and it actually has practical party purpose—it's a set of DJ turntables.

Using touch-sensitive material overlayed on the inside, the box connects to a computer via Bluetooth or cable and allows control of mixing software. It has the standard double turntables for scratching, a fader and volume control among other bells and whistles that are actually pretty impressive for, you know, a greasy box. You can even see it action here.

A very limited run of five of the DJ boxes will be available via a sort of clue-based hunt in the UK. Current supbar pizza fans/future Calvin Harrises can follow the company's Twitter feed to find out just when and where their dinner/beats are being served up.

So what's the point? Well, does there have to be one? Sometimes the point of a marketing gimmick is that there is no point. It should be enough that, as DJ Vectra touts in the video promo, "this is the world's first playable DJ pizza box." DJ Pizza Box? That has a nice ring to it. I think I'll order a large Meat Lover's and see you at Coachella.

