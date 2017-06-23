Nick Offerman Tours a ‘Pizza Farm’ in Support of Healthy School Meals

Where does pizza come from? If you answered, “I don’t know. Some sort of pizza farm?” then Nick Offerman’s new video touring just such a farm with taquito trees and sloppy joes watered with soda is probably right up your alley.

But behind the humorous Funny or Die video is a far more serious issue. The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, originally passed by Congress in 2010, is set to expire on September 30th and is currently up for reauthorization. The American Heart Association sponsored this short to encourage people to email their lawmakers to let them know they support maintaining our current school meal standards.

True, reauthorizing our current school nutrition standards could potentially put pizza farmers out of business, but if that’s your takeaway from the video, you probably missed the point.

