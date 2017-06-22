Photographer Snaps Portraits of Friends After Each of Three Glasses of Wine

Alcohol changes us, but how can be hard to quantify. Sure, it lowers our inhibitions, but what exactly does that look like? Some people get happier, some more sentimental; some get chattier, and some just turn into downright dicks. (Sorry, but it is true!)

Brazilian photographer Marcos Alberti wanted to try to capture what his friends were like as they got progressively more intoxicated, so he decided to do it the way he knows best – by taking their photo. He devised a project where he invited friends to his studio and snapped a simple portrait of them as soon as they arrived, then fed them three glasses of wine and took an identical photo after each glass. Or should I say, as identical as his, now less inhibited, friends would let him.

The results present an interesting timeline of individual tipsiness. Some people try to maintain their cool all the way through. Others have let completely loose by the end. And interestingly, for many of the people, the third photo – or the one after the second glass of wine – is the wildest. Maybe by glass three, some people started to get suspicious of Alberti’s intentions?

“There is a saying about wine that I really like and it's something like this: ‘The first glass of wine is all about the food, the second glass is about love and the third glass is about mayhem,’” Alberti told AdWeek explaining his project. “I really wanted to see it for myself if that affirmation was, in fact, true.”

At the very least, the photo series is a great excuse to drink wine with friends… you know, in the name of art.