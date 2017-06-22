People Really Seem to Love Wine the Board Game

We are living in a golden age of board games, everyone. The days when you had to choose between a boring night of Chutes and Ladders or the irritating Pop-o-Matic Bubble™ are no more. And don’t even get us started on Guess Who? Today there’s a game for everyone—aspiring railroad tycoons, the 11 remaining fans of the show Big Brother and, yes, wine lovers too.

Originally published in 2010, Vinhos has been described as “an oenophile’s version of Monopoly” where players take on the role of Portuguese wine producers. And today, Eagle-Gryphon Games launched a Kickstarter for a brand-new “Deluxe Edition” of the game—a package that includes both a slightly tweaked version of the original game (the cheekily named “2010 Reserve Edition”) as well as a completely new “Special Vintage 2016 Edition.”

If you’re already a fan of the game, you can rest soundly knowing that the changes, like a new wine estate and a new farmer character, were overseen by original designer Vital Lacerda. (He doesn’t have a Wikipedia page, but he does have a BoardGameGeek page, which in the board game world means you’re a pretty big deal.) “Designing a new version of my first game ended up being very enjoyable and a completely different process,” he said in a press release. “After all, I had a game with more than 5 years of play-testing by thousands of players around the world.”

Like a fine bottle of wine, Vinhos Deluxe isn’t cheap. Pledges that include the actual game start at $59. That said, it appears plenty of people are willing to throw down their cash to pretend to be Portuguese winemakers: The Kickstarter more than doubled (and may triple) its $30,000 goal in just its first day. I told you board games were back!

