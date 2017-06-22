Use Your Noodle: How to Expertly Match the Sauce to the Pasta Shape

This piece originally appeared on Fix.com.

Italian food has long been a staple in North American households. These meals range from delicious pizzas covered in mozzarella and pepperoni to wines that some argue are the best in the world. And of course, what might be the most popular of them all, pasta. What’s better than a bubbling tomato sauce simmering on the stove top? Or the classic combination of butter and parmesan cheese for a mouth-watering Alfredo?

As Americans, we might have branched out and tried a wide variety of sauce options, but we seem to be less adventurous with our noodles. It is believed that there are over 350 pasta varieties; how many have you really tried?

Next time you feel like twirling your supper, opt for tagliatelle! This long, ribbon-shaped pasta is great for a wide array of sauces. Feel like something a little lighter? Try angel hair, a long noodle that is thinner than traditional spaghetti.

Or how about trying another classic Italian dish, risotto, by using the orzo noodle. This small, grain-shaped pasta is the staple ingredient in this fragrant and cheesy favorite!

Twist noodles, such as gemelli, fusilli, and cavatappi are perfect for lighter sauces. Try using one of them the next time you have a craving for pesto sauce.

Whether ridged, hollow, short, flat, or long, there are plenty of pasta varieties to choose from depending on your preference. Pair the right sauce with each and you’re destined for a perfect pasta dish!



