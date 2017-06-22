Over 5,000 Bottles of Viagra-Spiked Booze Confiscated in China

Some people swear that certain types of alcohol can serve as aphrodisiacs. Though I doubt any of them work as well as liquor illegally spiked with Viagra.

Two distillers in China are accused of selling that exact concoction, lacing bottles of the grain-based spirit Baijiu with Sildenafil, otherwise known as those diamond-shaped blue pills that have been helping men get erections since 1998.

According to Reuters, Chinese officials confiscated 5,357 bottles of the allegedly tampered-with product, as well as 1,124 kilograms of raw alcohol and a batch of white powder labeled Sildenafil, all of which have a value of over $112,000 and probably would make for one of the wildest parties you’d ever go to. The Liuzhou Food and Drug Administration, which was behind the raid, said that the Viagra-fueled booze was being marketed as having health-preserving qualities. Because everyone knows there’s nothing healthier than being totally hammered and yet surprisingly aroused.

[h/t First We Feast]

