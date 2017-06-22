Outside the Box Mother's Day Gifts

Mother's Day is this Sunday. You have done the flowers, chocolates and coupon book for unlimited hugs. This year get creative with these four sure-to-impress Mother's Day gifts and your rule as the favorite will last another year.

Your epicurean mom will adore this leather bracelet adorned with her favorite ingredient. Our pick? The octopus, or the pig or the basil. Or, the garlic. We can't decide. With 24 options and 4 colors to choose from, you may end up buying one for yourself as well. Each bracelet comes with a description of what each ingredient represents. For instance, the tomato promotes health, passion and love. And for every bracelet sold, the company donates directly a portion of the proceeds to a nonprofit that is fighting hunger. $75

Yes, you can finally adopt a sweet, cuddly, sheep for your mom without the her having to clean up after the critter as it ruins her garden. The program, from cheese makers Marcelli Formagii, allows the recipient to name a sheep from the Abruzzo mountains providing support to small family-run farms and help reverse the depopulation of sheep in the mountains. Along with the certificate of adoption, the box includes a pound of Pecorino, 1/2 pound of ricotta, a bottle of olive oil, pesto sauce, a jar of honey, two pounds of pasta, a tote bag and a pair of wool socks. $195

This petite 18k rose gold pendant will showcase your mom's love of dim sum in the best possible way, aside from eating dumplings. The delicate chain holds a single dumpling spoon for an elegant and food-forward gift. $95

Everyone wants their mom to be healthy. So why not add to her efforts with this seriously chic water filter. In addition to complimenting her Kondo-like efforts in the kitchen, for every purchase of the BPA-free Soma pitcher a donation is made to charity:water that helps bring safe drinking water to millions who cannot access it. You have done good, kid. starting at $39