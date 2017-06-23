Totally Mesmerizing Video of Oil and Milk Becoming Art

This gorgeous video may look like an alien landscape from some fantasy planet, but it's mostly made out of ingredients you have in your kitchen right now. Memories of Painting, by French filmmaker Thomas Blanchard, shows a succession totally trippy, swirling, mesmerizing images of paint mixing with oil, soap, and milk. Set to calming, atmospheric sounds from French sound designer Bronix, this video is hypnotizing. If you're not already won over by the stunning waves of color in the first twenty seconds, stick around for the otherworldly orbs that come in at 0:26.

Blanchard calls it "an experimental dreamlike video rocking us smoothly through circular moves." Dreamlike for sure: these compositions are like nothing you'll ever see in waking life. He described his previous paint-mixing video as "an analogy of feelings such as anger, love, sadness and joy; that mix and eventually ease." Watching these colors soothingly spill out into new shapes and patterns, you'll definitely get what he means.

To make these videos, Blanchard pours milk and paint onto a plate. When he adds a drop of dishwashing soap, the color really comes into action, separating and combining in beautiful waves. The real excitement comes when he adds the oil, and the color starts to bead up into those gorgeous, planet-like orbs that make the video such a magical experience.

Blanchard's previous video work includes totally beautiful seascapes and wonderfully kaleidoscopic music videos. For more, follow him on Vimeo.

