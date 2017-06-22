No More Waiting in Line: How to Make a S'mores Frappuccino

MyRecipes Editors
June 22, 2017

Get the perfect, cold weather-inspired coffee shop drink at home with this simple recipe. 

S’mores Frappuccino

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups ice
  • 1 cup black coffee, cooled
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 tablespoons marshmallow topping
  • 2 tablespoons chocolate sauce or syrup
  • Garnish: whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs and chocolate syrup

Preparation

Process all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour into two large glasses. Top with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs and drizzle with extra chocolate syrup, if desired.

Recipe by: Emma Crist

This recipe and video originally appeared on MyRecipes.

