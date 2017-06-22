No More Waiting in Line: How to Make a S'mores Frappuccino

Get the perfect, cold weather-inspired coffee shop drink at home with this simple recipe.
S’mores Frappuccino
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups ice
- 1 cup black coffee, cooled
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 tablespoons marshmallow topping
- 2 tablespoons chocolate sauce or syrup
- Garnish: whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs and chocolate syrup
Preparation
Process all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour into two large glasses. Top with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs and drizzle with extra chocolate syrup, if desired.
Recipe by: Emma Crist
This recipe and video originally appeared on MyRecipes.
