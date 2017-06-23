No-Bake Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries

Claire Beatty
June 23, 2017

Making a whole cheesecake is time-consuming; so, why not transform our classic cheesecake fav into a bite-size version? The fresh strawberries are infused with a creamy, fluffy cheesecake filling. The best part? This recipe only includes 5 ingredients and takes 10 minutes of your time. 

For the step-by-step instructions go to Spoon University.

