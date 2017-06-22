New Sprite Cans and Bottles Feature Classic Rap Lyrics

Instead of ice, maybe you’d like some classic hip-hop lyricism with your Sprite? The citrusy soda is releasing what it is calling the first edition of its new “Obey Your Verse” Lyrical Collection packaging—cans and bottles that features rap lines from Drake, Nas, Rakim and The Notorious B.I.G.

“The artists were selected based on their reputation for being true to themselves through their music and advancing the culture,” the brand said in a press release . “Each artist’s lyrics will appear on individual 12- and 16-ounce cans, 20-ounce bottles and 12-, 20- and 24-packs of 12-ounce cans, which are available now in stores nationwide through the end of summer.”

So what lyrics made the cut? Surprisingly short ones. None of the selected rhymes are more than 10 words, meaning they never really have much time to get going and certainly never have the time to rhyme. Yes, “started from the bottom” has become an iconic Drake phrase, but it’s not like anyone is heralding his lyrical skills for using those four words in a song. It is, however, a very fitting saying for the side of a soda can, especially if you drink it with a straw.

Likewise, “speak the truth” is a great sentiment from Rakim, but not really indicative of the rapper's groundbreaking flow and style. And “the world is yours” isn’t so much a great rap line as it is just the title of the Nas song “The World is Yours.” Though maybe I just like to read more than the average rap fan; back in my day, we had liner notes to look at.

Sprite had Nas speak about the new promotion. “When I wrote these lyrics, I never imagined my fans would someday have the opportunity to enjoy a can of Sprite and experience my art in a totally original way,” he said. Actually, I’m guessing a lot of your fans can’t entirely believe it right now, Nas.

Related: Your Requests in a Food Rap: Chocolate, Beer-Battered Anything and Wilted Lettuce Wraps

Epic Rap Battle: The Game of Thrones Mix Tape

Why Your Takeout Won't Fool the Thai Tasting Robot