New Patch Claims to Help Cure Hangovers

Despite all of society’s medical and technological advances, a hangover cure has remained as steadfastly elusive as the Loch Ness Monster. The desire for one certainly exists—but maybe all those people are too hungover to do anything about it? Companies have been claiming they’ve found a way to cure hangovers, though if anything out there actually works, it certainly didn’t get the front page press it deserves.

One of the latest products claiming to lay your hangovers to rest is the B-On-1 Patch, which works just how you might expect: Simply stick the patch on your skin before drinking, let yourself get liquored up and then feel fine the next morning. According to the company behind it, “B On 1 patches promote general health and well-being by supporting the body’s natural ability to process alcohol. It works with your body’s natural defence systems by providing the raw materials, namely Thiamin (Vitamin B1), which your body needs to cope with alcohol consumption.”

If it sounds too good to be true, like most hangover cures, you’re probably right. On the same company webpage, they later must admit, “This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or medical condition.” And the reviews for the patch on Amazon are more of a mixed bag than a glowing consensus.

A writer for the site Munchies spoke with a company spokesman and decided to give the patch a go on her own. The product’s backstory is almost as suspicious as its curative claims. “The idea started from a spontaneous trip to Vegas where a nightclub host gave us something similar to keep us partying all weekend,” said the spokesman. “As soon as we landed back in the UK, we started research to make a similar product.”

As for the writer, she didn’t provide a ringing endorsement. Beyond the patch emitting a nasty smell, the next morning she said, “Yep, I feel pretty shitty.” A nutritionist chalked up any potential benefits to a possible placebo effect.

Suffice it to say, it appears 2015 did not give us the next great hangover cure. Maybe 2016 will be our year. Maybe 2016 will also be the year we finally find Bigfoot. Even better, maybe he has a good hangover cure.

