The Must-Drink Fall Cocktail You Haven't Tried

Need Supply Co. Editors
June 22, 2017

This piece originally appeared on Needsupply.com.

We indulged in a few mimosas over the weekend, but none were as delicious as this one sounds. This recipe comes from Caitlin Moran at Glitter Guide, and is a refreshing and unique take on a traditional mimosa. We’re counting down the days until another weekend so we can try it out ourselves.

Pear Nectar and Thyme Mimosa

Ingredients:

  • 1 chilled bottle of Prosecco or Champagne
  • 12 oz. pear nectar
  • 4-6 sprigs of Thyme

Directions:

Fill each glass with 3 ounces of pear nectar and a sprig of Thyme. Top with Prosecco or Champagne and add an additional sprig of Thyme to garnish. For entertaining, combine chilled wine and pear nectar in a pitcher with 6 sprigs of Thyme. Cheers!

