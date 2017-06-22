Mini Food Is Taking Over Instagram

Our fascination with everything mini has been eagerly catered to by Youtube videos of tiny foods coming out of tiny kitchens and sometimes even eaten by tiny hamsters. And we are not alone in our love — a video from the Miniature Space YouTube channel of a mini strawberry cake’s construction has over 6 million views. That’s right. Watching an adult’s jumbo hand slice what appears as a massive strawberry with a tiny knife and decorate a cake with a surgeon’s precision is entrancing and seriously addicting. So much so, there are over 60 thousand posts tagged #minifood on Instagram. Does this delightful obsession speak to our own Napoleon complexes? Or do we just like tiny food for the same reason we like tiny puppies and kittens (they’re cute. Duh.) Whatever the reason, we are happy to indulge in micro-mania especially when it has to do with food. Here are some of the best of the tiny from Instagram.

Mini Macaroons

Tutorial on how I made the miniature macarons A video posted by Nim (@allthingsnim) on Oct 24, 2015 at 7:26am PDT

Tiny Pancakes and Syrup

Low Carb Diet

#mini #miniature #fimo #clay clay#bread A photo posted by (@big_meatballs_xinke) on Mar 12, 2016 at 1:21am PST

Speedy Guac

Hawaian Hamburgers

Mini Cherry Pie

Now up on YouTube: How to Make a Cherry Pie! Here's the quick and dirty 15 second version. There are so many little steps in this one. Link in profile. A video posted by Cuddles and Rage (@cuddlesandrage) on Aug 14, 2015 at 5:52pm PDT

Stuffed Squid, Anyone?

Almost As Good As The Real Thing

Who loves #peanutbutterandjelly sandwich? I do!!! #WHPfoodfilms #nationalpeanutbutterandjellyday A video posted by M A B E L (@mabzb) on Apr 2, 2016 at 5:54am PDT

The Cutest Takoyaki

like takoyaki? I wanna go to Osaka and eat it #miniature #takoyaki #handmade #clay #3Dprinter @laputastudiotw 3D printer The takoyaki plate in this video is sponsored by @laputastudiotw A video posted by minibarmomo (@minibarmomo) on Apr 11, 2016 at 9:10am PDT

Une Petite Baguette

A Small Order of Sushi

A Really Mini Burger

Mini Korean BBQ