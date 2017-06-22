Mini Food Is Taking Over Instagram

@caro.mfw
Farrah Shaikh
June 22, 2017

Our fascination with everything mini has been eagerly catered to by Youtube videos of tiny foods coming out of tiny kitchens and sometimes even eaten by tiny hamsters. And we are not alone in our love — a video from the Miniature Space YouTube channel of a mini strawberry cake’s construction has over 6 million views.  That’s right. Watching an adult’s jumbo hand slice what appears as a massive strawberry with a tiny knife and decorate a cake with a surgeon’s precision is entrancing and seriously addicting.  So much so, there are over 60 thousand posts tagged #minifood on Instagram. Does this delightful obsession speak to our own Napoleon complexes? Or do we just like tiny food for the same reason we like tiny puppies and kittens (they’re cute. Duh.) Whatever the reason, we are happy to indulge in micro-mania especially when it has to do with food. Here are some of the best of the tiny from Instagram.

 

Mini Macaroons

 

Tiny Pancakes and Syrup

 

Low Carb Diet

 

Speedy Guac

 

Hawaian Hamburgers

 

Mini Cherry Pie

 

Stuffed Squid, Anyone?

 

Almost As Good As The Real Thing

 

The Cutest Takoyaki

 

Une Petite Baguette

 

A Small Order of Sushi

 

A Really Mini Burger

 

Mini Korean BBQ

