McDonald’s Wants to Protect Its Right to Brunch

As if agreeing on a brunch location wasn’t hard enough, more than 10,000 additional restaurants may soon be added to the mix: McDonald’s is trying to trademark “McBrunch.”

Whether or not “McBrunch” would simply be used as a marketing scheme or could hint at forthcoming menu additions is unknown. According to BurgerBusiness.com, a McDonald’s spokesperson stated, “We routinely file intent to use trademark applications as a regular course of business. We can’t share details at this time as to how the trademarks may or may not be used.”

The plan may never even come to fruition at all. McDonald’s previously tried to trademark “McBrunch” back in 2001 before deciding to abandon the application. But adding brunch now might make more sense than it did 13 years ago. Back then brunch was hardly the meal it is today. Sex in the City hadn’t yet hit its peak mimosa and the warehouses in Williamsburg were still actually holding wares.

The idea does leave us wondering what a McDonald’s brunch would even look like. At the very least, it might put an end to the eternal frustrations of either arriving too late to order an Egg McMuffin or having to watch the clock tick away till 10:30 a.m., just to get a cheeseburger. It could resemble Burger King’s stab at brunch back in 2010, with test locations even offering nonalcoholic mimosas (a delectable mix of OJ and Sprite). Or if McDonald’s is feeling particularly creative maybe we’ll even get a McBenedict to go with those McMosas.

Alas, the most likely possibility is that McBrunch is just the latest attempt in the recently beleaguered fast-food industry to try to turn sales around. This past month, McDonald’s saw its biggest monthly sales drop in over a decade, according to Time. Hm, “over a decade”? Isn’t that the last time they tried to trademark “McBrunch”? If I remember correctly, they did fine without it.

