This May Be The Most Important Bikini Ever

The Internet of Things has taken over yet another aspect of our lives: swimsuit season. The newest two-piece from Spinali Design will let you know when you’ve been out in the sun too long and need some additional SPF.

Originating in France, the bikini has an ultraviolet sensor that will send a “ sunscreen alert ” to your phone or tablet. The bikini-wearer can determine how often they want to be alerted based on their tan preferences (are you trying to stay a vampire or go full Snooki?) And, because you shouldn’t get all the benefit of the smart suit, there is a “Valentine” option that sends an alert to your partner’s phone so they can apply the sunscreen. Now that is quite an invention.

Of course, they do cost $167 but the bikini could potentially save your life... and it looks really good. Which of your other bathing suits could you say that about? "The idea came to me right away, on a day when I saw someone get sunburnt on a beach," the inventor Marie Spinali told AFP. Melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer, will cause more than 73,000 cases of skin cancer this year. So, this bikini of the future may be your smartest investment this summer.

