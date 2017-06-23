Make Your Own Homer Simpson Nacho Hat

You never have to go anywhere without nachos again. This totally edible, Homer Simpson-inspired nacho hat lets you take your junk food everywhere you go. Just be on the lookout for rogue hat-eaters trying to take a bite from your head.

Nacho lover Cota Froise based her hat on the wearable snack Flanders brought Homer in a 1994 episode.

Though hat's assembly instruction picture it filled with salsa, but the nacho possibilities are endless. You could fill the hat with pinto beans and jack cheese, guacamole topped with cheese, or, if you feel like really giving your hat a run for its money, you can load it up with chicken, black bean, and picadillo. Just don’t come complaining to us if hot queso starts dripping on your head.

