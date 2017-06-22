Celebrate Fat Tuesday and All Its Glory With Louisiana Hot Crab Dip

Today is Mardi Gras, which means big celebrations, great music and a lot of food. It is the time to dive into rich, indulgent foods before Lent and what better dish to devour than one loaded with fresh crab meat and cheese. This famous New Orleans dish truly irresistible.

1/2 pound jumbo lump crabmeat

8 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

4 tablespoons minced green onions

2 large garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

1 teaspoon hot sauce

Serve with: toasted crackers

Preheat oven to 350°. Combine first 10 ingredients in a medium bowl. Stir well. Transfer mixture into a 2-qt. baking dish. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until bubbly and lightly browned. Serve with toasted crackers.

This recipe and video originally appeared on MyRecipes.

