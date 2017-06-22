Life-Sized Chocolate Benedict Cumberbatch Unveiled in England

As if being one of the world’s hottest actors wasn’t sweet enough, Benedict Cumberbatch now has a life-sized doppelgänger made out of chocolate that he can admire.

The 88-pound cocoa creation came after the Sherlock star was voted as Britain’s “dishiest” TV drama actor in a survey of 2,000 women in the UK. “Dishiest,” for those who aren’t up-to-date on the way English is spoken across the pond, means “most attractive, in that kind of stiff British way.” Cumberbatch garnered 12 percent of the total vote, just edging out David Tennant, who, despite pulling in 11 percent of the vote, I have never heard of.

Constructing Cumberbatch into a giant confection took a crew of eight workers 250 man hours, according to UKTV, which commissioned the work to celebrate the launch of the new drama channel. The chocolate sculpture was cast with a base of hollow Belgian milk chocolate. From there, the team—which included not only a chocolatier but also a sculptor and a model maker—worked on details to get the look just right. “You can't rush perfection,” said lead sculptor Tim Simpson. “Benedict has such a distinctive look that it was a challenge but a pleasure to recreate him in chocolate.”

Chocolate Benedict Cumberbatch will be on display tomorrow at the Westfield Stratford City shopping center in London. No word yet as to who will get to take the first bite.

