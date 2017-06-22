Let The El Guapo Spice Up Your World

Spicy, fresh, and very handsome indeed, El Guapo is one of my favorite cocktails. I’m not huge on sweet stuff, so I love that this drink is bone dry but with a little salt and pepper to give it a bit of edge. Enjoy!

El Guapo

Ingredients

1.5 ounces lime juice

1 small persian cucumber, thinly sliced

3 ounces tequila blanco

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce (such as cholula, tapatio or tabasco)

Salt and pepper

Muddle the lime juice and cucumbers in the bottom of your shaker. Fill half way up with ice, add the tequila, and shake like hell. Pour into a tumbler with some of the ice and cucumbers. Finish with hot sauce and salt and pepper. Stir to combine and garnish with red chili pepper is you like.

For more from food enthusiast and cookbook author Claire Thomas go to The Kitchy Kitchen.

