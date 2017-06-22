Kick the Can: 5 Incredibly Easy Ways to Avoid Jellied Cranberry Sauce This Thanksgiving

If you’re going to employ one cheat when cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, it’s probably going to be popping open a can of premade cranberry sauce. And we know that gelatinous, cylinder-shaped mass holds a special place in some people’s hearts, but there is absolutely no reason not to make it from scratch. It’s the easiest way to upgrade your table in almost no time at all.

Chunky Cranberry Sauce

This one requires just three ingredients and five minutes of work on your part.

Port Cranberry Sauce

The addition of port and orange zest really make the cranberries pop.

Cranberry Sauce with Dried Cherries

The simple addition of dried sour cherries will make your mouth pucker just enough.

Candied Cranberry Sauce

Cooking the cranberries in a sugar syrup makes this a great balance of tart and sweet.

Cranberry Bourbon Relish

A full cup of bourbon is the secret to this versatile version. After you're sick of turkey, you can pair this one with all manner of other smoked meats.

Simple Cranberry Relish