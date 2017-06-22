Key Beer Ingredient Approved to Help Save Bees

Is there anything hops can’t do? First, it made beer awesomely delicious and piney and citrusy and bitter. Now it’s approved to start saving bees.

According to The Hill, the Environmental Protection Agency just approved a pesticide known as potassium salts of hops beta acids, or HBAs, for use around honeycombs. This compound derived from hops can help put an end to some parasites that can be detrimental to the already strained honeybee population.

Additionally, it turns out us beer swillers have been doing the EPA’s research for them. HBAs earned their “general recognized as safe” for human consumption label in part because of their use for flavoring brews. “There is a long history of safe use of HBAs via the oral and dietary exposure to humans from its use as a preservative on meats and its presence in the beer brewing process,” the EPA wrote.

Now all we have to do is petition the EPA to cut us a check for all those beers we drank. Maybe two dollars per beer would be fair? Though they probably should kick us a little more cash if it was a double IPA.

