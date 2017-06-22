John Kasich’s Values Don’t Include Proper Pizza Eating

June 22, 2017

All the presidential hopefuls are visiting New York right now, trying to get a leg up for the upcoming presidential primary – and it was only a matter of time before someone made a mockery of a quintessentially beloved food.

Ohio Governor John Kasich visited Howard Beach to try its famous Gino’s Pizza, but, of course, made the same faux pas of endless politicians before him: He asked for a fork and proceeded to eat his pizza with it.

And now Kasich is doing damage control. He attemped to defend himself on GMA: “The pizza came scalding hot, OK? And so I use a little fork.You know what? My wife who is on spring break with my daughters said, "I'm proud of you. You finally learned how to use a utensil properly."

Kasich’s issue — ignoring that he’s running for president and admittedly cannot correctly use utensils — is that the pizza was too hot to handle.  If that’s too hot, we can’t wait to see how he handles the general election.

