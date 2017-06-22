Istanbul’s Breaking Bad Coffee Shop Will Make You Feel Like Walter White

With yellow hazmat suits, Walter White pancakes, and blue rock candy, Istanbul’s Breaking Bad–themed coffee shop, Walter’s Coffee Roastery, has everything you need to alleviate the Breaking Bad withdrawal symptoms you’ve been exhibiting since 2013.

To complete the meth lab aesthetic, the bean holders look like chemical tanks, baristas brew in Chemex coffee-makers (what else?), the cups make your beverage look like chemical waste and the milk is served in beakers, so it’s not a stretch when they call themselves “the world’s first Coffee Super Lab.”

The coffee shop is inspired by Walter White’s own appreciation of really good coffee. In the third season’s sixth episode, Walter’s then-assistant Gale Boetticher shares the coffee he brews with Walter. Blown away by the flavor, Walter marvels, “Why the hell are we making meth?”

Walter’s Coffee has blown up on social media. From thousands of fan Instagrams to 17,000 Facebook likes — including one from Liam Neeson.

If this coffee shop seems incredibly Williamsburg to you, you’re not alone. The founders originally intended to set up shop there, but after losing their investor, they relocated. But they may reach Brooklyn yet: Walter’s Coffee has plans to open in other countries and continents. They’re even crowdsourcing for their next location.

