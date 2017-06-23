In Iceland They Bake Bread In Volcanos

Iceland is hot right now, both in the figurative sense (Reykjavik is the most searched for travel destination on the Internet) and the literal one. The tiny island boasts countless hot springs that do everything from provide relaxing spa treatments to power Icelandic homes. One other use for those hot springs: baking. In this short film by Alison Grasso, which one best Super Short Film at the New York Food Film Fest this year, we get to visit Viktor Sveinsson in Laugarvatn who makes a huge loaf of volcano bread—an Icelandic rye that he bakes by burying the a pot with his dough in the black sand of the hot spring.

The impressive natural process is just one more reason Iceland is one of our favorite travel spots. Check out Grasso’s film up above.

And if you’re planning an Iceland trip of your own, find our travel guide here. Just beware of pirates.