How to Transform a Store-Bought Cake Into a Dominique Ansel Creation

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

Instead of feeling shame at your family reunion when your last minute store-bought cake sits next to Grandma’s homemade double chocolate chip cookies, use this recipe to impress the pants off them. All you need is three ingredients to transform a plain cake into a must-have dessert that will give Grandma’s cookies a run for her money.

Photo by Sam Weed

Basket 'O' Berries Cake

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

1 store-bought cake

1 quart strawberries

2 cups melting chocolate

Directions:

Melt chocolate in the microwave for 30 second intervals until is it completely melted. Stir between each interval.

#SpoonTip: Either milk or dark chocolate will do for this recipe. A combination of both is also delicious.

Photo by Sam Weed

Pour chocolate into a plastic bag and use scissors to snip off the corner of the bag.

Photo by Sam Weed

Pipe lines of chocolate on wax paper.

Photo by Sam Weed

Drag the back of the spoon over the lines, spreading the chocolate out, creating the picket-like shape. Place the chocolates in the fridge for 5 minutes.

Photo by Sam Weed

Cut the tops of the strawberries off and place them in a bowl.

Photo by Sam Weed

Prep your station for assembly (remove chocolate from fridge).

Photo by Sam Weed

Pipe chocolate on the bottom half of the chocolate picket and place on the side of the cake.

#SpoonTip: Leave your finger pressed against the chocolate for at least 20 seconds to make sure the chocolate sets.

Photo by Nancy Weed

Continue placing the chocolate pickets around the cake until all four sides are covered.

Photo by Sam Weed

Place (individually and carefully) each strawberry on the cake until the top is completely covered.

Photo by Sam Weed

Dust the top with powdered sugar and place a ribbon around the cake. You can secure the ribbon with melted chocolate.

Photo by Sam Weed

