How to Pack A Macbook Charger

Packing your electronics and their chargers can be tough—multiple cords, all of which seem to undoubtedly get tangled around each other. The key to getting it right? Watch above for a power cord wrapping technique that is sure to wow your fellow passengers.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

How to pack a Macbook power adapter

1) Flip out the wings on top of the charger.

2) Wrap the larger cord around the middle of the adapter between the wings.

3) Hold in place with one hand while using the other to wrap the thin cord around the wings.

4) Use the clip to secure the cord, holding everything in place.

