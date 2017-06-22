How to Make Unicorn Poop Bark

Rainbow swirls loaded with edible glitter and fun decorations make this easy dessert a hit with kids of all ages.
Ingredients
- Candy melts, assorted colors
- Sprinkles, candies, and assorted decorations
Preparation
- Place candy melts in microwave safe bowls by color. Microwave them according to package directions and stir until smooth.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon dollops of the melted candies onto the paper. Use a spatula or toothpick to swirl the colors. Top immediately with decorations.
- Allow to cool completely before breaking.
This video and recipe originally appeared on MyRecipes.