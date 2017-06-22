How to Make Unicorn Poop Bark

MyRecipes Editors
June 22, 2017

Rainbow swirls loaded with edible glitter and fun decorations make this easy dessert a hit with kids of all ages.

Related: DIY Versions of Your Favorite Snacks

Ingredients

  • Candy melts, assorted colors
  • Sprinkles, candies, and assorted decorations

Preparation

  • Place candy melts in microwave safe bowls by color. Microwave them according to package directions and stir until smooth.
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon dollops of the melted candies onto the paper. Use a spatula or toothpick to swirl the colors. Top immediately with decorations.
  • Allow to cool completely before breaking.

This video and recipe originally appeared on MyRecipes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up