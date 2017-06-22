How to Make Nutella S'mores Dip

Oh so chocolate-y. Oh so marshmallow-y. This easy, 5-ingredient S'mores Dip brings campfire flavors to the kitchen in less than 10 minutes.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup Nutella

1 cup chocolate chips

1 box large marshmallows

1 box graham crackers

Preparation

Preheat oven to 450°F. Heat an oven safe skillet (preferably cast iron) on medium-high. Add butter and swirl to coat. Remove skillet from heat and add Nutella to form an even layer. Add chocolate chips. Layer with marshmallows until the mixture is completely covered. Bake at 450°F for 4-5 minutes, or until marshmallows are golden brown. Serve with graham crackers.

This recipe and video originally appeared on MyRecipes.