How to Make the Cutest Spring Cupcakes 3 Ways

MyRecipes Editors
June 22, 2017

Decorate frosted cupcakes with different candies to create these 3 impressive (and super-easy) spring-themed cupcakes.

Spring Blossom Cupcakes 

Try brightening basic cupcakes with jelly beans.

Candy Butterfly Cupcakes 

Make adorable butterfly cupcakes by adding simple candy pieces to your favorite frosted cupcakes.

Bunny Face Cupcakes

Decorate store-bought cupakes for Easter by making cute bunny faces with marshmallows, coconut, pretzels, and an assortment of candy.

