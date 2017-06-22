How to Make the Cutest Spring Cupcakes 3 Ways

This video originally appeared on MyRecipes.

Decorate frosted cupcakes with different candies to create these 3 impressive (and super-easy) spring-themed cupcakes.

Try brightening basic cupcakes with jelly beans.

Make adorable butterfly cupcakes by adding simple candy pieces to your favorite frosted cupcakes.

Decorate store-bought cupakes for Easter by making cute bunny faces with marshmallows, coconut, pretzels, and an assortment of candy.

