How to Make the Cutest Spring Cupcakes 3 Ways

This video originally appeared on MyRecipes.
Decorate frosted cupcakes with different candies to create these 3 impressive (and super-easy) spring-themed cupcakes.
Spring Blossom Cupcakes
Try brightening basic cupcakes with jelly beans.
Candy Butterfly Cupcakes
Make adorable butterfly cupcakes by adding simple candy pieces to your favorite frosted cupcakes.
Bunny Face Cupcakes
Decorate store-bought cupakes for Easter by making cute bunny faces with marshmallows, coconut, pretzels, and an assortment of candy.
Related: How to Make Watermelon Margaritas
How to Make Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserol