How to Make Luck of the Irish Shake

Jessica Colyer
June 22, 2017

Feeling lucky? With a milkshake like this, you may just find the pot of gold after all. With Bailey's Irish Cream and some Irish whiskey blended into minty ice cream, this frozen St. Patrick's Day treat is the perfect way to celebrate. 

Luck of the Irish Shake

Ingredients

  • 2 cups mint chocolate chip ice cream
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup Bailey's Original Irish Cream
  • 1.5 ounces Irish whiskey
  • Garnish with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and green sprinkles

Preparation

Combine first 4 ingredients in a blender; process until smooth. Pour into a tall frosted glass and garnish as desired with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and green sprinkles.

This recipe and video originally appeared on MyRecipes.

