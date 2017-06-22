How to Make Epic Black Tap NYC-Style Milkshakes at Home

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

Everyone’s talking about the Black Tap NYC’s milkshakes, and they’re taking the Internet by storm (too soon?). These shakes are a huge hit, but unfortunately, not everyone can make it to NYC to see what all the fuss is about (or spend $15). Fortunately, we’ve come up with a few milkshake recipes that will allow you to make something similar in your own home so you can still share in all the fun.

Photo by Jayna Goldstein

This shake is everything you love about an ice cream sandwich and more. Vanilla ice cream is blended together with chocolate chips and topped with whipped cream, freshly-baked cookies, and cookie crumbs for a taste of that classic favorite.

Photo by Jayna Goldstein

One simply cannot deny the fact that pie is one of the most essential, delicious, and versatile desserts to have ever graced our presence. Pie is absolutely perfect in all its forms, and with this twist on the classic banana cream pie, you won’t regret shaking things up. Craving a boozy pumpkin pie milkshake? You can find that recipe here.

Photo by Jayna Goldstein

The thought of forking over $15 for a milkshake can be horrifying for a college student (thanks, tuition). As a gift to all college students everywhere, we have come up with a salted caramel pretzel shake that will spare you your cash.

Photo by Jayna Goldstein

With simple ingredients and lots of patience (and a ton of roasted marshmallows), you will have the most Instagram-worthy milkshake you thought you could only dream of. (And yes, that’s a s’more on top.)

Photo by Jayna Goldstein

When you are in need of a little kitchen clean-up, or a major sugar rush, there’s no better solution than throwing every sweet you have into a blender with ice cream. You may want to have your gym clothes on, just in case.

Photo by Jayna Goldstein

While eating peanut butter straight off of a spoon is a way of life, it’s time to shake things up a bit. Literally. Make this milkshake and your tastebuds will thank you. If you want to upgrade your milkshakes even more, check out these tips.

