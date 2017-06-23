How to Make an Egg in a Hole Bacon Pancake

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.
I love breakfast food as much as the next person — actually, probably more than the next person. I’m one of those people who goes to a diner at 10 pm and orders the pancakes and bacon special. And I may or may not like to think of the day McDonald’s announced their 24-hour breakfast menu as a national holiday.
Don’t judge, just try this rad recipe that will satisfy your breakfast food needs at all hours of the day (or night).
Photo by Steph Cozza
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 1
EASY
Ingredients:
- 1 piece bacon
- 2 tablespoons pancake mix
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 1 egg
Directions:
Heat a skillet and cook bacon until crispy.
GIF by Steph Cozza
Chop up bacon into small pieces and set aside.
GIF by Steph Cozza
In one bowl, combine Bisquick and milk. Mix.
GIF by Steph Cozza
In another bowl, crack open the egg and take out one tablespoon of egg whites and add it to the pancake batter.
GIF by Steph Cozza
Add bacon pieces to batter.
GIF by Steph Cozza
Pour batter onto skillet. Flip once bubbles rise to the surface and the edge begins to lift.
GIF by Steph Cozza
Immediately after flipping, use a wine glass to cut a circle out of the center of the pancake.
GIF by Steph Cozza
Fill hole with the leftover egg.
GIF by Steph Cozza
Cover skillet for 1 to 2 minutes, until the whites have set.
GIF by Steph Cozza
Slide onto a plate, egg side up, and serve with maple syrup.
GIF by Steph Cozza
Recipe inspired by Nathaniel Harley.
Related: How to Make Breakfast Oats While You Sleep
Bacon, Sausage and Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
The Meat-Lover’s Veggie Breakfast Burrito