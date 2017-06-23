How to Make an Egg in a Hole Bacon Pancake

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

I love breakfast food as much as the next person — actually, probably more than the next person. I’m one of those people who goes to a diner at 10 pm and orders the pancakes and bacon special. And I may or may not like to think of the day McDonald’s announced their 24-hour breakfast menu as a national holiday.

Don’t judge, just try this rad recipe that will satisfy your breakfast food needs at all hours of the day (or night).

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

EASY

Ingredients:

1 piece bacon

2 tablespoons pancake mix

1 tablespoon milk

1 egg

Directions:

Heat a skillet and cook bacon until crispy.

Chop up bacon into small pieces and set aside.

In one bowl, combine Bisquick and milk. Mix.

In another bowl, crack open the egg and take out one tablespoon of egg whites and add it to the pancake batter.

Add bacon pieces to batter.

Pour batter onto skillet. Flip once bubbles rise to the surface and the edge begins to lift.

Immediately after flipping, use a wine glass to cut a circle out of the center of the pancake.

Fill hole with the leftover egg.

Cover skillet for 1 to 2 minutes, until the whites have set.

Slide onto a plate, egg side up, and serve with maple syrup.

Recipe inspired by Nathaniel Harley.

